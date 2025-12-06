Mass shooting at hostel bar in South Africa: 11 dead and 14 injured

At least 11 people, including three children, have died in a shooting at an illegal bar in the Republic of South Africa. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The shooting occurred at a bar in a hostel in a town west of the capital, Pretoria. Ten people died on the spot, and another victim died in the hospital, police reported.

Among the dead are three children – boys aged 3 and 12, and a 16-year-old girl. It is reported that 14 injured people were taken to the hospital. Police are searching for three suspects.

We were informed that at least three unknown armed men entered the hostel, where a group of people were drinking, and opened indiscriminate fire. - said police spokeswoman Brigadier General Athlenda Mathe.

She added that the motive for the crime is unclear.

South Africa, with a population of 62 million people, has one of the highest murder rates in the world. In 2024, more than 26,000 murders were registered in the country, meaning an average of more than 70 are recorded per day. The vast majority of these are committed with firearms.

