El País

Shooting near White House in US: Two National Guardsmen killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

A shooting occurred near the White House in the US, resulting in the deaths of two National Guard members. One suspect has been apprehended.

Shooting near White House in US: Two National Guardsmen killed

A shooting occurred near the White House, killing two National Guardsmen, UNN reports with reference to the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia.

Details

The Ministry of Internal Affairs police are working at the scene of the shooting

- the message says.

National Security Minister Kristi Noem reported that two US National Guard soldiers were shot dead.

Later, law enforcement officers reported that one of the suspects had been detained.

Recall

In Dallas, an unknown person opened fire on the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement building, killing one person and wounding two. The shooter also died, likely by suicide.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Skirmishes
US National Guard
Washington, D.C.
United States