Boeing engages Anduril to develop new cruise missile interceptor for US Army

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3522 views

Boeing has selected defense startup Anduril Industries to develop missile engines for a new interceptor. This partnership is expected to accelerate missile production and reduce supply chain risks amid growing global demand for air defense systems.

Boeing engages Anduril to develop new cruise missile interceptor for US Army

Aerospace giant Boeing has chosen defense startup Anduril Industries as the supplier of rocket engines for its new interceptor. The joint development will participate in the US Army's competition to create a system for protection against cruise missiles and drones. This alliance is in line with the Trump administration's strategy to expand the circle of arms suppliers and stimulate competition among manufacturers. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The involvement of Anduril is intended to solve the problem of capacity deficit in the production of solid-propellant rocket engines, where only two major players – Northrop Grumman and Aerojet Rocketdyne – have long dominated. The new partnership is expected to accelerate missile production and reduce risks in supply chains amid growing global demand for air defense systems.

May annoy Trump: Delivery of new Air Force One from Boeing delayed again13.12.25, 12:32 • 5361 view

This partnership is an important step forward in strengthening the industrial base and ensuring that our military receives the reliable, modern capabilities they need.

– said Anduril Senior Vice President Burhan Muzaffar.

Boeing and Anduril are competing for the right to become a supplier of a second type of missile for the Army's IFPC system, which protects strategic objects from massive air attacks. Unlike the already used AIM-9X missiles, the military leadership expects the new model to have higher flight speed, greater capacity of launcher magazines, and, importantly, a significant reduction in the cost of production of each unit.

US Air Force buys two Boeing 747-8 aircraft for $400 million to support presidential fleet17.12.25, 07:24 • 4306 views

Stepan Haftko

