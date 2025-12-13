May annoy Trump: Delivery of new Air Force One from Boeing delayed again

$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 1010 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
10:39 AM • 2964 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
09:59 AM • 5170 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
08:44 AM • 7760 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
07:54 AM • 3334 views
Heavyweight joins: four EU countries already against plan for frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
07:37 AM • 4758 views
Trump administration ready to provide Ukraine with Article 5 NATO-based guarantee - Axios
December 13, 01:49 AM • 16101 views
US envoy Witkoff to meet Zelenskyy and European leaders in Berlin - WSJ
December 12, 09:33 PM • 31098 views
The meeting on Ukraine scheduled for December 13 in Paris will not take place - RMF24
December 12, 06:15 PM • 37727 views
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Exclusive
December 12, 05:00 PM • 33253 views
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
3.5m/s
57%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Drones attacked Saratov oil refinery: fire broke outDecember 13, 02:28 AM • 14213 views
Archaeologists in Turkey discover a vibrant 3rd-century fresco depicting JesusPhotoDecember 13, 02:48 AM • 20167 views
20 substations destroyed: energy workers show consequences of Russian attackVideoDecember 13, 04:32 AM • 21482 views
Mykolaiv region left without electricity after Russian night attack - OVA05:47 AM • 17606 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideo08:00 AM • 11637 views
Publications
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideo08:00 AM • 11715 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 28286 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 49995 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 46136 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 56365 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Bill Clinton
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Great Britain
Kherson Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate store11:26 AM • 148 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideo09:00 AM • 5820 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 46136 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 31006 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 62122 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
COVID-19
Mushrooms

May annoy Trump: Delivery of new Air Force One from Boeing delayed again

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1296 views

The delivery of the first of two new Air Force One presidential aircraft from Boeing has been delayed until mid-2028. This decision may annoy US President Donald Trump, who wanted to fly on the new aircraft before the end of his term in January 2029.

May annoy Trump: Delivery of new Air Force One from Boeing delayed again
boeing.com

The US Air Force stated that the delivery of the first of two new Air Force One presidential aircraft from Boeing has been delayed until mid-2028. This decision may annoy US President Donald Trump. Reuters writes about this, as reported by UNN.

Details

"The US Air Force said on Friday that the delivery of the first of two new Boeing Air Force One aircraft has been delayed by another year, until mid-2028, the latest in a series of delays," the publication writes.

It is noted that this delay could further annoy President Donald Trump, who has stated that he wants to fly on the new aircraft before the end of his term in January 2029.

The Pentagon has officially accepted an elite Boeing 747 from Qatar for modernization as Trump's plane22.05.25, 03:31 • 3790 views

"The Air Force One program, which involves converting two 747-8 aircraft into specialized aircraft equipped with advanced communication and defense systems to be used as air transport for the next generation US president, is four years behind schedule and will be implemented in 2028," the publication adds.

In its statement, Boeing noted that work on the program is progressing.

"Our focus is on delivering two exceptional Air Force One aircraft for the country," the company said.

In 2018, Boeing received a $3.9 billion contract to build two aircraft for use as Air Force One, although costs have since increased.

Recall

It was previously reported that Boeing plans to deliver the new Air Force One aircraft by 2027, although there are delays due to labor shortages and supplier issues. The project is five years behind schedule.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
Air Force One
United States Air Force
Boeing
Reuters
Donald Trump
United States