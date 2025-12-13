May annoy Trump: Delivery of new Air Force One from Boeing delayed again

boeing.com

The US Air Force stated that the delivery of the first of two new Air Force One presidential aircraft from Boeing has been delayed until mid-2028. This decision may annoy US President Donald Trump. Reuters writes about this, as reported by UNN.

"The US Air Force said on Friday that the delivery of the first of two new Boeing Air Force One aircraft has been delayed by another year, until mid-2028, the latest in a series of delays," the publication writes.

It is noted that this delay could further annoy President Donald Trump, who has stated that he wants to fly on the new aircraft before the end of his term in January 2029.

"The Air Force One program, which involves converting two 747-8 aircraft into specialized aircraft equipped with advanced communication and defense systems to be used as air transport for the next generation US president, is four years behind schedule and will be implemented in 2028," the publication adds.

In its statement, Boeing noted that work on the program is progressing.

"Our focus is on delivering two exceptional Air Force One aircraft for the country," the company said.

In 2018, Boeing received a $3.9 billion contract to build two aircraft for use as Air Force One, although costs have since increased.

It was previously reported that Boeing plans to deliver the new Air Force One aircraft by 2027, although there are delays due to labor shortages and supplier issues. The project is five years behind schedule.