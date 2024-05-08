A russian aircraft manufacturer is buying back its own products in Asia and Africa, spending hundreds of millions of dollars

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 60549 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103397 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146494 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150873 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247050 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173383 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164773 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148234 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224026 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113026 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 62535 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100514 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 32411 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 43646 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 36589 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247040 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224021 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210325 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236174 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223096 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 60480 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 36589 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 43646 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112241 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113186 views
Actual
A russian aircraft manufacturer is buying back its own products in Asia and Africa, spending hundreds of millions of dollars

A russian aircraft manufacturer is buying back its own products in Asia and Africa, spending hundreds of millions of dollars

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17609 views

During the two years of the full-scale war, the russian aircraft manufacturer Yakovlev imported about $420 million worth of its own products from foreign partners to be able to accelerate production of Su-30 fighters and other military aircraft.

Over the two years of full-scale war, the russian manufacturer of Su-30 aircraft has bought almost $420 million worth of its own products from foreign partners. The Moscow Times writes about this based on customs data, UNN reports.

Details

After the outbreak of a full-scale war in Ukraine, the russian aircraft manufacturing company yakovlev (until 2023 it was called Irkut), which produces Su-30 fighters and Yak-130 combat trainers, bought back nearly $420 million worth of equipment previously supplied to them from its foreign partners.

Similar deals began in 2021, and over the past three years, their total amount has exceeded $900 million. In 2022, the company imported $322.3 million worth of its own equipment, and in 2023 - $95.1 million. These were mainly components for the production of military aircraft, including radar equipment and programmable controllers. At the same time, in 2021, the company purchased equipment worth $581 million.

Norway to provide Ukraine with modernized F-16 aircraft with longer-range strike capabilities - Norwegian Foreign Minister15.04.24, 16:20 • 19671 view

As the publication found out, the missile manufacturer NPO Mashinostroitelstvo and the navigation system manufacturer NPP Automated Measuring Complexes also bought their equipment abroad. From 2021 to 2023, these companies imported their products from Asia and Africa for $25 million each.

Speaking about possible reasons for the deals, military analyst David Sharp pointed to the complexity of aircraft production. "The russian military-industrial complex is only able to produce dozens of combat aircraft a year because of the long-term construction of each aircraft," Sharpe explained.

Add

The main military aircraft of the yakovlevs is the Su-30 fighter jet. The russian army is actively using it in the war with Ukraine. According to Military Balance, by 2024, russia had 124 Su-30 fighters of various modifications. Oryx estimates that by the beginning of 2024, russia had lost 11 aircraft of this type in Ukraine, and in total, since the beginning of the war, it has lost more than 70 military aircraft.

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian military destroyed Russian Su-25 aircraft in Donetsk region04.05.24, 21:17 • 79939 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
international-institute-for-strategic-studiesInternational Institute for Strategic Studies
aziiaAsia
africaAfrica
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising