Zelenskyy: Ukrainian military destroyed Russian Su-25 aircraft in Donetsk region

Ukrainian servicemen from the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Donetsk region. This was announced in an evening address by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports .

I would like to especially mention the soldiers from the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade for shooting down another Russian Su-25 in Donetsk region today, - Zelensky said.

Details

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov on the frontline positions, specific actions of units, and specific directions.

This morning, Oleksandr Syrskyi gave a lengthy report. The Chief of the Defence Intelligence reported on our frontline positions, specific actions of our units, and specific areas. I am grateful to each of our soldiers for their resilience! There was also a report by the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov. We are aware of all aspects of the situation now, - Zelensky said.

Recall

Zelenskyy met with British Foreign Secretary Cameron in Kyiv to discuss the situation at the front, military aid supplies, and preparations for upcoming international summits.