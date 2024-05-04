Zelenskyy: Ukrainian military destroyed Russian Su-25 aircraft in Donetsk region
Kyiv • UNN
In his evening address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that soldiers of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade had shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Donetsk region.
I would like to especially mention the soldiers from the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade for shooting down another Russian Su-25 in Donetsk region today,
Details
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov on the frontline positions, specific actions of units, and specific directions.
This morning, Oleksandr Syrskyi gave a lengthy report. The Chief of the Defence Intelligence reported on our frontline positions, specific actions of our units, and specific areas. I am grateful to each of our soldiers for their resilience! There was also a report by the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov. We are aware of all aspects of the situation now,
Recall
Zelenskyy met with British Foreign Secretary Cameron in Kyiv to discuss the situation at the front, military aid supplies, and preparations for upcoming international summits.