James Cleverly

In 2024, 36,816 migrants crossed the English Channel by boat, 25% more than in 2023. This was the second highest figure since 2018
Russia has declared the British Defense Attaché in Moscow "persona non grata" in response to the UK's expulsion of the Russian
Defense Attaché from London.
The UK expels a russian defense attaché, revokes the diplomatic status of some russian facilities, and restricts russian
diplomatic visas in response to moscow's "malicious activities" and illegal war in Ukraine.
In his evening address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that soldiers of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade had shot down a
Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Donetsk region.