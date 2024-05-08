UK expels russian defense attaché over 'malicious activity'

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 83841 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107908 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150723 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154715 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250875 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174248 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165494 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226184 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 34210 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 32426 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66424 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 34715 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60584 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250875 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226184 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212237 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237968 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224737 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 83841 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60584 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66424 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113009 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113898 views
Actual
UK expels russian defense attaché over 'malicious activity'

UK expels russian defense attaché over 'malicious activity'

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19173 views

The UK expels a russian defense attaché, revokes the diplomatic status of some russian facilities, and restricts russian diplomatic visas in response to moscow's "malicious activities" and illegal war in Ukraine.

The United Kingdom has decided to expel russia's defense attaché, withdraw diplomatic status from certain facilities and limit the validity of russian diplomatic visas in response to what Home Secretary James Cleverly called "malicious activity" by moscow. UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

During his speech in Parliament, Cleverley said that Britain is already an "extremely difficult operating environment for russian intelligence services" but that measures are planned to strengthen the country's resilience to the russian threat.

We will expel the russian defense attaché, who is an undeclared military intelligence officer. We will withdraw diplomatic premises status from several sites in the UK linked to russia. We are introducing new restrictions on russian diplomatic visas, including limiting the length of stay for russian diplomats in the UK

- Cleverly said.

He added that in response to such measures, Britain would invite "accusations of russophobia, conspiracy theories and hysteria from the russian government," but the British government "cannot be taken for a fool".

Our response will be decisive and firm. Our message to russia is clear: stop this illegal war, withdraw your troops from Ukraine, stop these malicious activities

- He said.

Add

The UK has imposed several waves of sanctions against russian companies and individuals since russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, including stepping up counterintelligence measures. In particular, in April, a British man was charged with hostile state activities in favor of russia, including recruiting others to set fire to commercial real estate in London with ties to Ukraine.

Last week, NATO members said they were "deeply concerned" by the recent attacks attributed to russia that affected the Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and the United Kingdom.

BBC: Germany struggles with wave of spy threats from Russia and China28.04.24, 06:47 • 29025 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
reutersReuters
latviaLatvia
natoNATO
dzheims-kleverliJames Cleverly
lithuaniaLithuania
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
czech-republicCzech Republic
germanyGermany
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising