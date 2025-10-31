US intelligence director announced the end of the "regime change" strategy under Trump

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard told officials in the Middle East on Friday that America's former strategy of "regime change or nation-building" ended under President Donald Trump. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Washington Post.

Details

Tulsi Gabbard's comments before the Manama Dialogue, an annual security summit in Bahrain hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, underscore Trump's remarks made during a trip to the Middle East earlier this year.

During Trump's second term, previous American goals of promoting human rights and advancing democracy in the region were replaced by an emphasis on economic prosperity and regional stability. This includes securing a ceasefire that halted the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, as well as ending Israel's 12-day war against Iran after American bombers were sent to attack Iranian nuclear facilities.

For decades, our foreign policy has been locked in a counterproductive and endless cycle of regime change or nation-building. It was a one-size-fits-all approach, overthrowing regimes, trying to impose our system of government on others, intervening in conflicts we barely understood, and making more enemies than allies. The results: trillions spent, countless lives lost, and in many cases, the creation of greater security threats — said Gabbard, a former congresswoman from Hawaii and a veteran of the US Army National Guard.

This assessment reflects Trump's own reflections on the wars that began after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on New York and Washington. He reached an agreement during his first term to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, which under the Biden administration turned into a chaotic withdrawal in 2021. Meanwhile, he accepted interim Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, a former Al-Qaeda fighter once held in a US prison in Iraq.

But serious challenges remain, especially in the Middle East. Gabbard noted in her brief remarks that the ceasefire in Gaza remains "fragile." She also acknowledged that Iran remains a problem, as the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said that renewed movement had recently been detected at the country's nuclear facilities.

The path forward will not be simple or easy, but the president is very committed to it, Gabbard said.

Addition

