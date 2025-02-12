Russia's defense budget in 2024, adjusted for purchasing power, exceeded the total military spending of all European countries, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies, Russia spent $462 billion on defense, while European countries spent $457 billion.

Analysts say that Moscow has allocated 6.68% of its GDP ($145.9 billion) to military needs, and that this spending will increase by another 14% in 2025, although the growth rate is slowing.

Despite losses of more than 172,000 dead and 611,000 wounded, as well as the destruction of 1,400 tanks in 2024 alone, Russia maintains a stable level of mobilization and production.

"Under the current conditions, Russia can continue the war with the same intensity until the end of the year," says analyst Ben Barry. Former British ambassador to Belarus Nigel Gould-Davies adds that Putin is not interested in freezing the conflict, but rather strengthening his position.

At the same time, Ukraine is facing a staffing crisis at the frontline, as mobilization measures are not yielding the expected results, and some units are staffed by only 20-30% of the required number.

The data also shows that Germany overtook the UK in terms of defense spending in 2024, becoming the second largest military spender in NATO after the United States. This growth is part of a large-scale increase in defense funding announced by Chancellor Olaf Scholz after the start of the war in Ukraine. Overall, European defense spending has increased by 50% in monetary terms since 2014.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believethat the increase in Russian military spending does not necessarily equal an unambiguous increase in military capabilities, but affects the effectiveness and sustainability of Russian social programs, which may affect the Kremlin's ability to continue the war in Ukraine.