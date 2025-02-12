Russia's 2024 defense budget exceeds all European budgets combined - The Guardian

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 39716 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 84180 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101171 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 115398 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 98110 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124104 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102358 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113205 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116827 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158302 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102600 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 88935 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 60184 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 104990 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 94679 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 115367 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 124079 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158281 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 148628 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 180822 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 94679 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 104990 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136277 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138099 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166097 views
Russia's 2024 defense budget exceeds all European budgets combined - The Guardian

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45672 views

In 2024, Russia's defense spending reached $462 billion, exceeding the total military budget of European countries. russia allocated 6.68% of GDP to defense and plans to increase spending by another 14% in 2015.

Russia's defense budget in 2024, adjusted for purchasing power, exceeded the total military spending of all European countries, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies, Russia spent $462 billion on defense, while European countries spent $457 billion.

Analysts say that Moscow has allocated 6.68% of its GDP ($145.9 billion) to military needs, and that this spending will increase by another 14% in 2025, although the growth rate is slowing.

Despite losses of more than 172,000 dead and 611,000 wounded, as well as the destruction of 1,400 tanks in 2024 alone, Russia maintains a stable level of mobilization and production.

Rutte comments on contacts between the US and Russia: what the NATO Secretary General said12.02.25, 15:54 • 24672 views

"Under the current conditions, Russia can continue the war with the same intensity until the end of the year," says analyst Ben Barry. Former British ambassador to Belarus Nigel Gould-Davies adds that Putin is not interested in freezing the conflict, but rather strengthening his position.

At the same time, Ukraine is facing a staffing crisis at the frontline, as mobilization measures are not yielding the expected results, and some units are staffed by only 20-30% of the required number.

UK is ready to allocate more than $5.4 billion to help Ukraine - Gilli12.02.25, 16:16 • 24662 views

The data also shows that Germany overtook the UK in terms of defense spending in 2024, becoming the second largest military spender in NATO after the United States. This growth is part of a large-scale increase in defense funding announced by Chancellor Olaf Scholz after the start of the war in Ukraine. Overall, European defense spending has increased by 50% in monetary terms since 2014.

Recall 

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believethat the increase in Russian military spending does not necessarily equal an unambiguous increase in military capabilities, but affects the effectiveness and sustainability of Russian social programs, which may affect the Kremlin's ability to continue the war in Ukraine.  

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarNews of the World
institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
international-institute-for-strategic-studiesInternational Institute for Strategic Studies
natoNATO
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising