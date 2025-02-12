Rutte comments on contacts between the US and Russia: what the NATO Secretary General said

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that contacts between Washington and Moscow are not a cause for concern, as the United States is a key part of the Alliance. He said this during a press conference on Wednesday, an UNN correspondent reports.

As for contacts between the US and Russia, NATO is 50% US in terms of its economic power. I am not concerned that there are contacts between the US and Russia, because we are all involved in the Alliance. However, I am not going to speculate about what negotiations are going on and who should do what - Rütte said.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has threatened Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin with a devastating response to a possible Russian attack on NATO.