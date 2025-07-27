US Democratic Party's rating drops to 35-year low - poll

The approval rating of the US Democratic Party has fallen to its lowest level in more than three decades. This is evidenced by the results of a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) poll, reports UNN.

According to sociologists, 63% of voters have a negative attitude towards the Democratic Party's activities. At the same time, 33% support the Democrats – this is the lowest figure in WSJ polls conducted since 1990.

Only 8% of voters view Democrats "very positively," compared to 19% who show the same level of enthusiasm for the Republican Party. - the publication indicates.

At the same time, it is noted that the level of disapproval of the activities of US President Donald Trump and his administration is also growing. In particular, voters disapprove of the White House chief's actions regarding the economy, inflation, tariffs, and foreign policy.

"Trump, with his aggressive agenda and promises to shake up the political establishment, was the embodiment of a candidate for change. But in a new poll... 51% say that the changes he is making are a form of chaos and dysfunction that will harm the country. In contrast, 45% agree with the alternative statement that he is making necessary and beneficial changes," the media writes.

The Wall Street Journal's telephone and online poll of 1,500 registered voters was conducted July 16-20. The margin of error for the full sample is 2.5%.

According to a poll by The Economist and YouGov, after 177 days of Donald Trump's presidency, 55% of Americans disapprove of his performance, while 41% approve.

