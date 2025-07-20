Macron's approval rating in France falls to historic low

$41.870.00
48.450.00
ukenru
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 25873 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 68402 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 106347 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:59 PM • 92182 views
Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council
July 19, 05:24 PM • 76354 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 55070 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 138197 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 272220 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 112207 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 100644 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2.2m/s
89%
742mm
Popular news
Apples, sausages, and workers: North Korea and Russia deepen economic tiesJuly 20, 11:36 AM • 39089 views
Explosions reported in Pavlohrad amid air raid alert and ballistic missile threatJuly 20, 12:58 PM • 33531 views
In Odesa, a doctor was hospitalized after a conflict with military personnel from the TCC: an investigation has been launchedJuly 20, 01:11 PM • 22827 views
The EU has allocated Ukraine €164.8 billion, including €3.6 billion from frozen Russian assetsJuly 20, 01:22 PM • 45089 views
Russia boasted about the drone assembly process and production scale05:27 PM • 22053 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 272211 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 193821 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 260433 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 278587 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 455676 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Pope Leo XIV
Ilham Aliyev
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Sumy Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 44762 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 138191 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 164708 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 165906 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 169172 views
Actual
Shahed-136
TikTok
MIM-104 Patriot
Fox News
Airbus A320 series

Macron's approval rating in France falls to historic low

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister François Bayrou have become the most unpopular executive pair in the country's history. Macron's approval rating stands at 19%, and Bayrou's at 18%.

Macron's approval rating in France falls to historic low

French President Emmanuel Macron currently has the support of only 19% of the country's citizens. The results of the corresponding IFOP/JDD sociological survey are published by Le Figaro, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that Macron, who has been in power since 2017, and François Bayrou, appointed prime minister last December, form the most unpopular executive pair in France.

If the former received 19% approval rating, ... surpassing François Hollande, who fell to 13%, the latter received only 18%. The combined approval rating for both is 37%. During François Hollande's time, his prime minister Manuel Valls still received 38% approval, giving the executive branch an approval rating of 51%.

- the article says.

The publication indicates that Macron has never before fallen below a 20% approval rating.

"Although the 'yellow vest' protests shook France, and the president was at the center of much public anger, he still enjoyed 23% public approval," the media writes.

Recall

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron announced additional military spending of 6.5 billion euros over the next two years. This is due to new threats, including Russia, terrorism, and cyberattacks, with the goal of reaching 64 billion euros annually for defense by 2027.

Paris did not join the initiative to buy US weapons for Ukraine: what Macron insists on16.07.25, 10:04 • 7181 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
François Bayrou
Emmanuel Macron
France
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9