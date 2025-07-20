Macron's approval rating in France falls to historic low

French President Emmanuel Macron currently has the support of only 19% of the country's citizens. The results of the corresponding IFOP/JDD sociological survey are published by Le Figaro, reports UNN.

It is noted that Macron, who has been in power since 2017, and François Bayrou, appointed prime minister last December, form the most unpopular executive pair in France.

If the former received 19% approval rating, ... surpassing François Hollande, who fell to 13%, the latter received only 18%. The combined approval rating for both is 37%. During François Hollande's time, his prime minister Manuel Valls still received 38% approval, giving the executive branch an approval rating of 51%. - the article says.

The publication indicates that Macron has never before fallen below a 20% approval rating.

"Although the 'yellow vest' protests shook France, and the president was at the center of much public anger, he still enjoyed 23% public approval," the media writes.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron announced additional military spending of 6.5 billion euros over the next two years. This is due to new threats, including Russia, terrorism, and cyberattacks, with the goal of reaching 64 billion euros annually for defense by 2027.

