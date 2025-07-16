Paris did not join the initiative to buy US weapons for Ukraine: what Macron insists on

$41.820.01
48.800.09
ukenru
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
Exclusive
07:08 AM • 7466 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
03:38 AM • 21269 views
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
July 15, 07:40 PM • 83016 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 148371 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM • 177145 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
July 15, 10:52 AM • 98614 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
July 15, 10:23 AM • 123731 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
July 15, 07:14 AM • 75187 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
July 15, 06:35 AM • 117473 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 77709 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
1m/s
59%
746mm
Popular news
New package of sanctions against Russia gains momentum in US Congress - Lindsey GrahamJuly 15, 10:16 PM • 33068 views
Larry Ellison became the second richest person in the world, surpassing ZuckerbergJuly 15, 10:53 PM • 37330 views
Occupiers transfer weapons seized from Ukrainians to their army's needs - CNSJuly 15, 11:05 PM • 24351 views
US Senator Graham warns Putin against making a mistake, citing the Iranian precedentJuly 15, 11:49 PM • 79144 views
Chief Rabbi of Ukraine presented Kellogg with a gift for TrumpJuly 16, 01:41 AM • 36801 views
Publications
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 83061 views
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?July 15, 06:14 PM • 56540 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rulesJuly 15, 04:31 PM • 60852 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 148418 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universitiesJuly 15, 10:57 AM • 177190 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Joe Biden
Keith Kellogg
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Kryvyi Rih
Vinnytsia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new film07:38 AM • 1440 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 32981 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 52472 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 83059 views
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 87238 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Fox News
The New York Times
9K720 Iskander

Paris did not join the initiative to buy US weapons for Ukraine: what Macron insists on

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3070 views

France did not join the initiative of European countries to buy American weapons for Ukraine. President Macron insists on developing Europe's own defense-industrial base.

Paris did not join the initiative to buy US weapons for Ukraine: what Macron insists on

The French government is trying to increase its own defense spending, while Germany, the Netherlands, and a number of Scandinavian countries have decided that dealing with Trump, albeit pragmatically, is better. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

Germany and other European countries seem to have reached an agreement with the US administration regarding aid to Ukraine and the protection of their own interests against the backdrop of the threat from Russia. The concept is simple - if US President Trump views global politics mostly as zero-sum financial transactions, it will be much easier to agree to supply weapons to Ukraine if Europeans buy them. This will allow the US to profit. However, not everyone in Europe supported this agreement.

In the Oval Office, Rutte listed four Scandinavian countries, in addition to Great Britain and the Netherlands, as supporting the plan to supply American weapons to Ukraine.

"To be free, we must be feared": France increases military spending by billions of euros - Macron13.07.25, 23:39 • 3914 views

But France was not there. Politico reminds that its president, Emmanuel Macron, has long insisted that Europeans create their own defense-industrial base. France has an interest in neighboring EU countries buying weapons locally. In an attempt to cut budget expenditures and reduce the deficit, the French government is trying to increase its own defense spending.

A different view in Germany. There, they take into account the limited European production capacities - the Merz government believes that buying American weapons is essentially the only way to quickly provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons.

There are still few details about specific arms purchases, but the German government is particularly pushing for an agreement to buy American Patriot air defense systems to protect Ukraine, Politico reports.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that the first Patriot air defense systems are already being shipped to European allies. According to him, the US will receive full reimbursement for the cost of weapons from the EU or NATO countries.

Germany plays a key role in purchasing Patriot systems for Ukraine - Merz15.07.25, 00:13 • 3908 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Rutte
NATO
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
France
United Kingdom
Germany
Netherlands
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9