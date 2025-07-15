Germany plays a key role in purchasing Patriot systems for Ukraine - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that his country will play a key role in the process of purchasing Patriot air defense systems from the United States for transfer to Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the social network X.

President Trump today launched an important initiative: the United States will provide large-scale weapons to Ukraine if its European partners finance it. President Trump and I have discussed this several times in recent days. I assured him that Germany would make a decisive contribution. - Merz wrote.

According to him, Germany is doing this in its own interest, and it will help Ukraine defend itself against Russian bombardments.

"Only in this way will the pressure on Moscow to finally negotiate peace increase. Ultimately, we are showing that we are joining forces as security policy partners. We will now quickly clarify the details. We are contacting our partners for this purpose," the Chancellor added.

Recall

Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that the country was ready to buy additional Patriot air defense systems from the United States for transfer to Ukraine. He discussed this issue with US President Donald Trump.

European partners will contribute to the purchase of Patriot systems for Ukraine, while NATO will not be directly involved. Germany and Norway are discussing financing several systems, awaiting US approval.

