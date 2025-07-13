$41.820.00
US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
06:39 PM • 6784 views
US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
July 13, 06:45 AM • 25014 views
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM • 60046 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 83210 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM • 103584 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 98931 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 82857 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 224210 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 219884 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 167414 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
"To be free, we must be feared": France increases military spending by billions of euros - Macron

Kyiv • UNN

 886 views

French President Emmanuel Macron announced an additional 6.5 billion euros in military spending over the next two years. This is due to new threats, including Russia, terrorism, and cyberattacks, with the goal of reaching 64 billion euros annually for defense by 2027.

"To be free, we must be feared": France increases military spending by billions of euros - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday announced an additional €6.5 billion in military spending for the country over the next two years due to new and unprecedented threats, from Russia to terrorists and cyberattacks. This was reported by France24, informs UNN.

Details

The French leader outlined spending plans during his annual address to the military ahead of the national Bastille Day holiday, calling for intensified efforts to defend Europe. According to him, France will aim to spend 64 billion euros annually on defense in 2027, the last year of his second term - twice as much as in 2017, when he became president.

Since 1945, freedom has never been under such serious threat. To be free in this world, we must be feared. To be feared, we must be strong

- said Macron.

Demands for the reduction of the Ukrainian army are an absolute "red line" for France - Lecornu09.07.25, 17:16 • 2251 view

He emphasized that France can find the money to spend more on military needs, even despite the need to reduce huge debts.

Every Frenchman and every Frenchwoman must realize the threat around us. We all need to make sacrifices. Freedom has its price

- emphasized the President of France.

He also ordered the country's top military and defense officials to begin a "strategic dialogue" with European partners on the role that France's nuclear arsenal could play in defending Europe.

Recall

Recently, the Chief of the General Staff of France, Thierry Burkhard, stated that Europe's security is at stake in Ukraine. According to him, Russia remains a constant threat, and Ukraine's defeat would mean a strategic defeat for all of Europe, and only strengthening the defense capabilities of European countries can guarantee peace.

Up to 50,000 troops: France and Britain create a "core peacekeeping force" for Ukraine11.07.25, 00:12 • 5009 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

