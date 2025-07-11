Up to 50,000 troops: France and Britain create a "core peacekeeping force" for Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the Franco-British Joint Expeditionary Force (CJEF) will be increased to 50,000 troops for future deployment in Ukraine as part of the "Coalition of the Willing." This was reported by UNN with reference to Le Figaro.

According to Macron, "we are increasing these joint forces from a brigade to an army corps."

And this means that they can have up to 50,000 servicemen capable of deployment in a major battle. — said the French president during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the British military base in Northwood.

Macron emphasized that these troops, which can be "increased fivefold" from their current number, will have a core formed around France and Great Britain and "capable of uniting other European partners."

The Élysée Palace noted that these forces, now to be called the Franco-British Joint Forces, are already playing "an important role in organizing the Coalition of the Willing."

"They can serve as the core of a peacekeeping force that can be deployed in Ukraine as part of a ceasefire," the Élysée Palace said in a statement.

Earlier, a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" took place, as a result of which the countries agreed to continue economic and military support for Ukraine, as well as to increase economic pressure on Russia, including sanctions, to force it to agree to a ceasefire and sit down at the negotiating table.

For the first time, representatives of the United States – General Kellogg and Senators Graham and Blumenthal – joined the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing."

