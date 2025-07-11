$41.770.07
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
July 10, 04:18 PM
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 89661 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 103077 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
July 10, 01:33 PM • 55749 views
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Exclusive
July 10, 01:06 PM • 53268 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
July 10, 11:35 AM • 40743 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission
July 10, 10:35 AM • 79959 views
EU launches a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and announced the possibility of attracting up to €10 billion
July 10, 09:06 AM • 27867 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 31545 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 107303 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Up to 50,000 troops: France and Britain create a "core peacekeeping force" for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 798 views

French President Emmanuel Macron announced an increase in the Franco-British Joint Expeditionary Force to 50,000 troops. These forces, now called the Franco-British Combined Force, could be deployed in Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the Franco-British Joint Expeditionary Force (CJEF) will be increased to 50,000 troops for future deployment in Ukraine as part of the "Coalition of the Willing." This was reported by UNN with reference to Le Figaro.

Details

According to Macron, "we are increasing these joint forces from a brigade to an army corps."

And this means that they can have up to 50,000 servicemen capable of deployment in a major battle.

— said the French president during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the British military base in Northwood.

Macron emphasized that these troops, which can be "increased fivefold" from their current number, will have a core formed around France and Great Britain and "capable of uniting other European partners."

Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media10.07.25, 19:18 • 15025 views

The Élysée Palace noted that these forces, now to be called the Franco-British Joint Forces, are already playing "an important role in organizing the Coalition of the Willing."

"They can serve as the core of a peacekeeping force that can be deployed in Ukraine as part of a ceasefire," the Élysée Palace said in a statement.

Recall

Earlier, a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" took place, as a result of which the countries agreed to continue economic and military support for Ukraine, as well as to increase economic pressure on Russia, including sanctions, to force it to agree to a ceasefire and sit down at the negotiating table.

For the first time, representatives of the United States – General Kellogg and Senators Graham and Blumenthal – joined the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing."

The Coalition of the Willing called on Russia to stop killing civilians in Ukraine and commit to a ceasefire10.07.25, 19:49 • 2216 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Élysée Palace
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
France
United Kingdom
United States
Ukraine
