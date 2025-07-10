$41.770.07
The Coalition of the Willing called on Russia to stop killing civilians in Ukraine and commit to a ceasefire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1214 views

Leaders of the Coalition of the Willing discussed strengthening support for Ukraine and pressuring Russia, urging it to stop attacks on civilians. Participants agreed on further restrictive measures against Russia's war economy and providing Ukraine with military support totaling at least 40 billion euros in 2025.

The Coalition of the Willing called on Russia to stop killing civilians in Ukraine and commit to a ceasefire

Leaders of states and international organizations – members of the Coalition of the Willing – gathered in London and Rome and online to discuss strengthening support for Ukraine and further pressure on Russia. They called on Russia to stop attacks on civilians and commit to a full and unconditional ceasefire. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the President.

Details

It is reported that the meeting participants welcomed the participation of US Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg and Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal. This is the first time that US representatives have joined a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

The leaders congratulated Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on hosting the Conference on Ukraine's Recovery, from which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other leaders joined the meeting.

The leaders once again emphasized that Russian dictator Putin's unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine is a gross violation of the UN Charter and a threat to their security interests. They underscored their unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

They highly praised President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's sincere support for US efforts aimed at achieving peace.

Four months have passed since Ukraine agreed to a full and unconditional ceasefire. During this time, Russia has intensified attacks on Ukrainian civilians, resulting in over 700 deaths and over 3,500 injuries from the most intense air strikes since the invasion began. The leaders called on Russia to stop attacks on civilians and commit to a full and unconditional ceasefire to achieve a just and lasting settlement.

- the message says.

The leaders supported further peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, highly appreciating the efforts of US President Donald Trump to initiate a peace process with the support of the United States and other close partners. This should facilitate progress in holding a meeting of leaders.

The meeting participants agreed to strengthen measures against Russia's war economy. They agreed to develop further restrictive measures in coordination with all relevant participants against Russia's energy and financial sectors, including Russian oil and gas exports, the shadow fleet, and supplies from third countries used by the Russian war machine.

The leaders agreed that, as long as Russia's aggression continues, the Coalition of the Willing will prioritize providing Ukraine with the military and financial support necessary for its defense in the ongoing struggle.

They reaffirmed the agreement to provide Ukraine with military support totaling at least 40 billion euros in 2025, which corresponds to the commitments made by the NATO Alliance in 2024. They agreed to work through the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, the NATO Security Assistance and Training Initiative for Ukraine (NSATU), and capability coalitions to accelerate support for Ukraine's future Armed Forces.

- reported the Office of the President following the meeting.

The main priority of support is strengthening Ukraine's integrated air defense capabilities. The leaders also agreed on further support to deter massive Russian drone attacks and increase funding for the production of drone interceptors.

Meeting of the Coalition of the Willing: agreed to strengthen economic pressure on the Russian Federation10.07.25, 19:17 • 984 views

The leaders of the Coalition of the Willing member countries welcomed the development of detailed operational plans for deploying deterrence forces – "Multinational Forces – Ukraine" – after the cessation of hostilities, as well as for ensuring the security of Ukraine's air and sea space and restoring its Armed Forces.

They also welcomed the establishment of an operational headquarters led by the UK/France to support planned activities, partners' commitment to contributing to the forces, and Ukraine's readiness to invite such forces and conclude agreements with participating countries where necessary.

The leaders also emphasized the importance of providing financial and economic support to Ukraine. They agreed to develop a collective plan for budgetary support to Ukraine in 2026. In addition, they recognized that free and safe navigation in the Black Sea would strengthen Ukraine's economy and restore food security, and reaffirmed their readiness to support efforts to demine the Black Sea.

added the Office of the President.

The leaders also agreed to continue exploring all legal avenues to ensure that Russia pays for the damage it has inflicted on Ukraine, including considering further options for using revenues from frozen Russian sovereign assets.

Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media10.07.25, 19:18 • 8750 views

