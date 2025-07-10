Meeting of the Coalition of the Willing: agreed to strengthen economic pressure on the Russian Federation

Today, July 10, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing took place, as a result of which the countries agreed to continue economic and military support for Ukraine, as well as to increase economic pressure on Russia, including sanctions, to force it to agree to a ceasefire and sit down at the negotiating table.

This was reported by Finnish President Alexander Stubb on the social network X, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

A useful meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, who support Ukraine, with the participation of 30 allies and partners, for the first time including representatives of the United States. Thank you Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron. The conclusions are clear: security measures planning for Ukraine is ready. United, we will continue economic and military support for Ukraine. We will increase economic pressure on Russia, including sanctions, to force it to agree to a ceasefire and sit down at the negotiating table - Stubb wrote.

Recall

The meeting of the Coalition of the Willing began in Rome. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the President of France joined in a telephone format.