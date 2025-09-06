Europe desperately needs US help: Bloomberg reveals "weaknesses" of European defense capabilities

$41.350.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
10:49 AM • 4126 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 15859 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 23911 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 34857 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 43590 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 31299 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 40188 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 44160 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM • 36948 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 70188 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.2m/s
39%
755mm
Popular news
"Germany stands firmly by your side": German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jäger leaves postSeptember 6, 02:34 AM • 8710 views
Tear gas and stun grenades: Serbian police dispersed a multi-thousand student protestSeptember 6, 03:03 AM • 4538 views
Zelenskyy invited Putin to KyivSeptember 6, 04:40 AM • 10245 views
First in 40 years: Japanese Prince Hisahito comes of age07:06 AM • 6220 views
Daughter of Kyiv City Council deputy Boichenko dies in road accident in Izmail09:01 AM • 3736 views
Publications
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
10:49 AM • 4126 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 15859 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 43590 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 29588 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 53019 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Tsygankov
Xi Jinping
Viktor Liashko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Zakarpattia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 36682 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 88367 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 35416 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 39882 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 41092 views
Actual
The Guardian
Fake news
Facebook
Shahed-136
E-6 Mercury

Europe desperately needs US help: Bloomberg reveals "weaknesses" of European defense capabilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

European leaders, realizing critical gaps in defense capabilities, hope for Donald Trump to fulfill his proposal for security guarantees for Ukraine. Replacing US military capabilities will cost Europe $1 trillion.

Europe desperately needs US help: Bloomberg reveals "weaknesses" of European defense capabilities

European leaders, taking into account critical gaps in their countries' defense capabilities, still hope that US President Donald Trump will fulfill his proposal to provide Ukraine with specific security guarantees, even as the peace negotiation process looks increasingly unlikely, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Europe has a critical deficit in space intelligence and surveillance, as well as integrated air and missile defense — key areas that the UK- and France-led coalition of the willing hopes US assistance will cover. Replacing conventional US military capabilities deployed in the region would cost Europe $1 trillion, according to a report by the International Institute for Strategic Studies published this week.

The US provides most of NATO's intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, including satellites, which has proven critical in responding to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Replacing this would cost Europe $4.8 billion, according to the report "Progress and Shortcomings in Europe's Defense." European officials say the US must continue to provide this under a peace agreement so that Ukrainian and European forces can be warned of any Russian violation.

Europe and US alliance needed to prevent repeated Russian invasion of Ukraine – Zelenskyy04.09.25, 09:51 • 3175 views

"This has to be part of the deal, because... without eyes, you are blind," said Veronika Stromšíková, Director General for Security and Multilateral Relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, who represents the country at coalition meetings at the director level.

Kremlin will reject US and European proposals on security guarantees for Ukraine - ISW27.08.25, 06:41 • 5006 views

Europe also lacks domestic integrated long-range air and missile defense equipment that can shoot down ballistic missiles – a mission almost exclusively performed by American Patriot systems. Trump is allowing Europe to buy Patriots for Ukraine, and Germany has provided batteries from its own stocks. The Franco-Italian consortium Eurosam produces SAMP/T, which also has some ballistic missile defense capabilities.

On the table are political and military proposals from 35 leaders regarding security guarantees for Ukraine - Macron04.09.25, 18:12 • 3696 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated on Thursday in his speech at the IISS Prague Defense Summit that European allies need to increase the number of air and missile defense systems fivefold.

"Air defense capabilities are absolutely vital," said Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson on the sidelines of the conference.

He added that Europe has made significant investments in recent years, but the task now is to "translate economic influence into combat power" by accelerating the development of the continent's industrial base.

Twenty-six of the 35 coalition members have stated they will contribute to guarantees for Ukraine, either in terms of troops or military equipment and training. French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that US support for these measures would be finalized in the coming days; however, Trump used a phone call with leaders that day to say that Europe should exert more economic pressure on Russia and China, according to Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron04.09.25, 17:39 • 58833 views

However, the publication reminds that Putin has repeatedly stated that he will not agree to Western troops in Ukraine.

Trump, who previously ruled out sending American troops to Ukraine, has promised some form of support, including intelligence and potential air support, without providing details. But this week, the US said it would cut funding for programs worth hundreds of millions of dollars that help train and equip the armies of European countries bordering Russia.

US cuts security assistance programs for countries bordering Russia - FT04.09.25, 21:24 • 6504 views

The main goal of the coalition is to revive the Ukrainian army so that it becomes a "steel porcupine" capable of defending itself if Russia invades again after a ceasefire. According to Stromšíková and Jonson, allied countries will potentially train Ukrainian soldiers in Ukraine and supply them with military equipment.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
"Coalition of the Willing"
Vladimir Putin
Mark Rutte
Prague
International Institute for Strategic Studies
Alexander Stubb
NATO
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Finland
France
Sweden
United Kingdom
Czech Republic
Germany
China
United States
Ukraine