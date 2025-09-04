Europe and US alliance needed to prevent repeated Russian invasion of Ukraine – Zelenskyy

In order to prevent Russian dictator Vladimir Putin from starting a war against Ukraine again, security guarantees from Europe alone may not be enough. An alliance between the US and Europe is needed. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Le Point, reports UNN.

Details

The most powerful weapon is unity. This war has proven it. I am grateful to our partners for the unity that we have managed to preserve. Today, we need not an alternative to this unity, but a continuation. A logical continuation is security guarantees for Ukraine. And the first of these guarantees is a strong Ukrainian army. The strength of our army relies on the support of weapons and financial support for the creation of high-tech weapons in Ukraine. The second part is security guarantees provided by our partners, what they are ready to do for Ukraine. And not only financially: how are they ready to help us? - said Zelenskyy.

The President noted that the debate on security guarantees is an important signal for Ukrainians, but also for Europeans.

Including for those who still do not understand that these security guarantees mean a strong Ukraine. And a strong Ukraine is a guarantee of security for Europe. Therefore, I would like to know what exactly this or that country, this or that partner is ready to do on our land, in our seas and in our sky. What will our friends do, together with us, Ukrainians, if the Russians come by sea? If they come with their tanks and armored vehicles by land from Belarus, as it has already happened? Or if the Russian Air Force invades our airspace again to bomb or launch missiles? What planes can our partners mobilize? - said Zelenskyy.

"France stands with Ukraine": Macron and Zelenskyy discussed security guarantees

The President commented on whether European security guarantees alone would be enough, or whether American guarantees are absolutely necessary to deter Putin from a renewed offensive.

We must deter Putin, you are right. The question is not only to block him or force him to return, we must prevent him from starting a war again. For this, we need other security guarantees. And to prevent Putin from starting a war again, Europe's security guarantees may not be enough. We need an alliance between Europe and the United States - Zelenskyy stated.

President Zelenskyy emphasized that the alliance between Europe and the US has a greater influence on Russia.

If we are just talking about confronting Putin, then Europe is enough. The Ukrainian army is currently deterring this offensive with weapons and funding from its European partners. And the US provides the appropriate weapons that we purchase. On the other hand, if we want to stop aggression or prevent a return to war, it depends on the European Union and the United States. This alliance has a greater influence on Russia - said the President.

Addition

In late summer, The Telegraph reported, citing sources, that US President Donald Trump was holding talks with European allies on allowing armed contractors to help build fortifications to protect American interests in Ukraine.

Trump himself stated that he would not send American troops to Ukraine, but advocated for security guarantees for Kyiv. "Maybe we'll do something," Trump said.

On September 3, President Zelenskyy claimed that Ukraine had signals from the US that they were ready to provide a certain insurance mechanism within the framework of future security guarantees.

Also on September 3, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that European leaders were ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine on the day peace is signed.

On Thursday, September 4, a "Coalition of the Willing" summit on security guarantees for Ukraine will be held in Paris.