"France stands with Ukraine": Macron and Zelenskyy discussed security guarantees

France stands with Ukraine, and Kyiv is grateful to the entire French people and personally to President Emmanuel Macron for their strong support and leadership in many initiatives and coalitions. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a meeting with Macron in Paris, as reported by UNN.

Details

He noted that during the meeting, the parties coordinated positions before the meeting of the leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing," which will take place on Thursday, and discussed preparatory work on security guarantees.

I believe that our work will bring strong security guarantees for Ukraine. We are all working on this - Zelenskyy wrote.

According to him, the discussion also covered defense support for Ukraine: meeting current needs, strengthening sanctions against Russia, and opportunities for using frozen Russian assets.

"Special attention was paid to our movement towards the European Union. We appreciate France's support in this matter," the President of Ukraine added.

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that European leaders are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees. This will happen after the signing of a peace agreement, as agreed in Washington.

