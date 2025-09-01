$41.320.06
Macron discussed security guarantees for Ukraine with NATO Secretary General

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

French President Emmanuel Macron discussed security guarantees for Ukraine with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The next meeting of the "coalition of the determined" will take place in Paris on September 4.

French President Emmanuel Macron discussed security guarantees for Ukraine during a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Macron also announced that the next meeting of the "coalition of the determined" will take place in Paris on September 4, UNN reports with reference to a post on the X network.

According to Macron, without security guarantees, peace in Ukraine is impossible.

Together with our partners and in coordination with NATO, we will work to define reliable security guarantees for Ukraine. They are a necessary prerequisite for a reliable movement towards peace 

- Macron emphasized.

Earlier

The Élysée Palace confirmed that a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" will take place in Paris on Thursday, chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to join them.

Context

The Coalition of the Determined is an association of states proposed by Great Britain and France in February 2025 to coordinate efforts in military support for Ukraine. The coalition was first announced on March 2, 2025, by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer after talks in London. The creation of the "coalition of the determined" took place after a scandal in the White House between Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump on February 28, 2025. Currently, the coalition includes 31 states.

Yehor Brailian

