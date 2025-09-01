Let's discuss the prepared security guarantee points: Zelenskyy confirmed that the meeting of the "coalition of the willing" will take place on September 4

$41.320.06
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 16671 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 24223 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 145922 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM • 88899 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 159253 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 166446 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac sign
September 1, 05:46 AM • 143492 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 116537 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1
August 31, 09:30 PM • 38125 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac sign
Let's discuss the prepared security guarantee points: Zelenskyy confirmed that the meeting of the "coalition of the willing" will take place on September 4

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

President Zelenskyy announced a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" on Thursday, where security guarantees will be discussed. One of the main components of the guarantees is Ukraine's membership in the EU.

Let's discuss the prepared security guarantee points: Zelenskyy confirmed that the meeting of the "coalition of the willing" will take place on September 4

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that a meeting of the coalition of the willing will take place on Thursday, where the prepared points for security guarantees will be discussed. The Head of the Ukrainian state announced this after a conversation with Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro, as reported by UNN.

We discussed diplomatic work and the development of security guarantees. On Thursday, a meeting of the coalition of the willing will take place, where we will discuss the prepared points for security guarantees. We count on Portugal's participation in them

- Zelenskyy reported.

According to him, one of the main components of security guarantees "we see Ukraine's membership in the European Union."

We agreed that on this path, a division between Ukraine and Moldova cannot be allowed

- summarized the President.

Earlier,

The Élysée Palace confirmed that a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" will take place in Paris on Thursday, co-chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to join them.

The US President will likely not participate in the meeting of leaders of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris - Media01.09.25, 18:15 • 3948 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Luís Montenegro
Keir Starmer
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
France
United Kingdom
Portugal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Moldova