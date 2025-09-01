Let's discuss the prepared security guarantee points: Zelenskyy confirmed that the meeting of the "coalition of the willing" will take place on September 4

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that a meeting of the coalition of the willing will take place on Thursday, where the prepared points for security guarantees will be discussed. The Head of the Ukrainian state announced this after a conversation with Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro, as reported by UNN.

We discussed diplomatic work and the development of security guarantees. On Thursday, a meeting of the coalition of the willing will take place, where we will discuss the prepared points for security guarantees. We count on Portugal's participation in them - Zelenskyy reported.

According to him, one of the main components of security guarantees "we see Ukraine's membership in the European Union."

We agreed that on this path, a division between Ukraine and Moldova cannot be allowed - summarized the President.

Earlier,

The Élysée Palace confirmed that a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" will take place in Paris on Thursday, co-chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to join them.

The US President will likely not participate in the meeting of leaders of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris - Media