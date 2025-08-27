The Kremlin will not accept proposals from the United States and Europe regarding security guarantees for Ukraine. This was reported in a summary by analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the United States of America is ready to provide auxiliary resources to European peacekeepers as part of security guarantees for Ukraine.

The Kremlin has repeatedly rejected the presence of troops from NATO countries as part of any security guarantees for Ukraine in recent weeks. - ISW analysts write.

According to FT, during discussions on security guarantees for Ukraine, US representatives told European interlocutors that they were ready to provide "strategic assets."

However, according to analysts from the Institute for the Study of War, Russia will not accept such security guarantees for Ukraine.

In this regard, the report recalls that high-ranking Kremlin officials have repeatedly rejected Western security guarantees for Ukraine, namely the presence of troops from NATO countries as part of such guarantees.

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov recently said that Western states, including the United States, should not be responsible for Ukraine's security after the cessation of hostilities.

Lavrov's statement derailed Moscow's talks with Washington on security guarantees for Ukraine - Bloomberg

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also previously stated that Russia "categorically rejects" "any scenario that involves the appearance of a military contingent with the participation of NATO countries in Ukraine."

The Kremlin is likely to reject a US and European security guarantee proposal similar to what US and European officials are reportedly discussing. - the ISW report says.

It should be recalled that European officials are discussing a plan to send British and French troops to Ukraine as part of a peace agreement. About ten countries are ready to join this initiative.

