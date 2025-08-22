$41.380.02
August 21, 02:24 PM • 18827 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM • 21787 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 27641 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 17050 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 29424 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 69519 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 77625 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 80349 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 102279 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 232176 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Lavrov's statement derailed Moscow's talks with Washington on security guarantees for Ukraine - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's statement about potential security guarantors for Ukraine derailed Moscow's talks with Washington. The Kremlin may try to lower the level of the bilateral meeting.

Lavrov's statement derailed Moscow's talks with Washington on security guarantees for Ukraine - Bloomberg

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's statement that Russia, China, and the United States could act as security guarantors for Ukraine effectively derailed Moscow's negotiations with Washington. Bloomberg writes about this, citing an unnamed European official, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the Kremlin may now try to convince the White House to abandon its insistence on security guarantees for Ukraine and lower the level of the meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "to a meeting with lower-level officials to avoid new US sanctions."

Several high-ranking European officials and diplomats, who wished to remain anonymous, stated that they viewed Lavrov's comments as an attempt to slow down the process and expressed doubt that Putin was ready to conclude a deal. Trump insists on a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy for direct negotiations as the next stage of US efforts to end the war, which is now in its fourth year.

- the article says.

The authors note that Lavrov, in his statement, outlined the long-standing position that Moscow's security interests must be taken into account in any settlement. At the same time, Russia has repeatedly stated that Ukraine must abandon its ambitions to join NATO and adopt a neutral status. It has also rejected the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine.

"This raises the question of whether Moscow made concessions at Putin's meeting with Trump - as the US claims - or whether the US delegation might have misunderstood Putin's openness to security guarantees for Ukraine," the publication concludes.

Recall

Recently, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that security issues cannot be resolved without the Russian Federation, and dialogue without Russia's participation is "utopian and a path to nowhere."

Earlier, Lavrov clarified that Putin is ready to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The meeting is possible provided that the issues requiring consideration at the highest level are well-prepared.

Now the signals from Russia are indecent, they are trying to “jump off” from the need to hold a meeting - Zelenskyy21.08.25, 20:28 • 2858 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

