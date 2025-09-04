$41.370.01
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – Venislavskyi
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenance
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleet
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

On the table are political and military proposals from 35 leaders regarding security guarantees for Ukraine - Macron

Kyiv • UNN

French President Emmanuel Macron announced a meeting of 35 participants of the "coalition of the willing" at the Élysée Palace. They have a political and military proposal regarding security guarantees for Ukraine.

On the table are political and military proposals from 35 leaders regarding security guarantees for Ukraine - Macron

At the Élysée Palace, 35 participants of the "coalition of the willing" gathered at one table. They have a political and military proposal regarding security guarantees for Ukraine. This was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron during a press conference, writes UNN.

The camp of peace is located in Washington, Kyiv, and in all European capitals. There are 35 such participants of the "coalition of the willing" at the table today. These are all who reacted to Russia's bloody war and all who advocate for a lasting and stable peace 

- Macron stated.

The French leader stated that the coalition of the willing has political and military proposals regarding security guarantees for Ukraine.

Today we have political and military proposals on the table. These proposals come from 35 leaders – to provide Ukraine with security guarantees 

- noted the President of France.

Addition

In total, 26 countries expressed readiness to send military contingents or support them to ensure peace in Ukraine. It is currently being decided how these troops will be deployed.

At the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting on Thursday, September 4, participants stated their readiness to provide Ukraine with long-range strike capabilities.

