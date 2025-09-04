On the table are political and military proposals from 35 leaders regarding security guarantees for Ukraine - Macron

At the Élysée Palace, 35 participants of the "coalition of the willing" gathered at one table. They have a political and military proposal regarding security guarantees for Ukraine. This was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron during a press conference, writes UNN.

The camp of peace is located in Washington, Kyiv, and in all European capitals. There are 35 such participants of the "coalition of the willing" at the table today. These are all who reacted to Russia's bloody war and all who advocate for a lasting and stable peace - Macron stated.

The French leader stated that the coalition of the willing has political and military proposals regarding security guarantees for Ukraine.

Today we have political and military proposals on the table. These proposals come from 35 leaders – to provide Ukraine with security guarantees - noted the President of France.

Addition

In total, 26 countries expressed readiness to send military contingents or support them to ensure peace in Ukraine. It is currently being decided how these troops will be deployed.

At the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting on Thursday, September 4, participants stated their readiness to provide Ukraine with long-range strike capabilities.