Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron

In total, 26 countries have expressed readiness to send military contingents or support them to ensure peace in Ukraine. Currently, it is being decided how these troops will be deployed. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

Today, 26 countries have formally committed to sending contingents to Ukraine or providing certain means to support the forces of this coalition to ensure security on land, at sea, or in the air - Macron stated.

The French president also added that these forces will not fight against Russia, but they will guarantee peace in Ukraine.

These forces will not wage war against Russia; they will guarantee peace. They also have to send a strategic signal, the goal of which is to prevent the resumption of fighting. Now we are determining where these forces will be located - Macron noted.

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy participated in the meeting of the coalition of the willing at the Élysée Palace, which was attended by more than 30 countries online and offline. Leaders discussed ending the war and ensuring long-term security.

At the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" on Thursday, September 4, participants declared their readiness to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons.