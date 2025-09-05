Russia intensified GPS signal jamming in the Baltic Sea - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation

Due to the increasing number of Russian electronic warfare (EW) systems in the Baltic Sea, the number of incidents involving GPS signal interference has sharply increased. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, writes UNN.

On September 4, the Swedish transport agency Transportstyrelsen reported a sharp increase in the number of incidents involving GPS signal interference in the Baltic Sea. This year, 733 cases have been registered, compared to 495 in 2024 and only 55 in 2023. Experts report that the jamming sources are located on Russian territory. - the message says.

According to the European Commission, the problem is becoming systemic. In 2025 alone, 13 EU member states drew attention to almost daily cases of signal jamming and spoofing. According to estimates by the Estonian state regulator, 85% of flights in the country experience navigation disruptions. An increase in the number of Russian EW systems near the borders with the Baltic countries, Poland, and Finland is being recorded.

Russia's systemic interference with GPS operation poses a threat to civilian passenger flights and international security, the CPD noted. Such hybrid attacks are part of Russia's broader strategy to undermine Europe's resilience and reduce support for Ukraine through intimidating the population, the report says.

Earlier, the CPD reported that Russia has significantly intensified hybrid attacks against Europe, with critical infrastructure becoming the main target. According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), since 2022, the number of sabotages has been constantly increasing: from damage to underwater cables in the Baltic Sea to interference with GPS and cyberattacks.

Recall

On September 1, Ursula von der Leyen's plane, en route to Bulgaria, lost electronic navigation systems during its approach to the airport. The probable cause is said to be GPS jamming by Russia.

GPS jamming in Eastern Europe caused concern in Lithuania