Exclusive
08:58 AM • 7278 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
08:28 AM • 13074 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 12554 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
06:13 AM • 22984 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France today
September 4, 05:30 PM • 29441 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 46871 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 39406 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – Venislavskyi
September 4, 10:04 AM • 40504 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 40921 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 31076 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Publications
Exclusives
Russia intensified GPS signal jamming in the Baltic Sea - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

The number of GPS interference incidents in the Baltic Sea has sharply increased, with jamming sources located in Russia. This poses a threat to civilian flights and international security.

Russia intensified GPS signal jamming in the Baltic Sea - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation

Due to the increasing number of Russian electronic warfare (EW) systems in the Baltic Sea, the number of incidents involving GPS signal interference has sharply increased. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, writes UNN.

On September 4, the Swedish transport agency Transportstyrelsen reported a sharp increase in the number of incidents involving GPS signal interference in the Baltic Sea. This year, 733 cases have been registered, compared to 495 in 2024 and only 55 in 2023. Experts report that the jamming sources are located on Russian territory.

- the message says.

According to the European Commission, the problem is becoming systemic. In 2025 alone, 13 EU member states drew attention to almost daily cases of signal jamming and spoofing. According to estimates by the Estonian state regulator, 85% of flights in the country experience navigation disruptions. An increase in the number of Russian EW systems near the borders with the Baltic countries, Poland, and Finland is being recorded.

Russia's systemic interference with GPS operation poses a threat to civilian passenger flights and international security, the CPD noted. Such hybrid attacks are part of Russia's broader strategy to undermine Europe's resilience and reduce support for Ukraine through intimidating the population, the report says.

Earlier, the CPD reported that Russia has significantly intensified hybrid attacks against Europe, with critical infrastructure becoming the main target. According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), since 2022, the number of sabotages has been constantly increasing: from damage to underwater cables in the Baltic Sea to interference with GPS and cyberattacks.

Recall

On September 1, Ursula von der Leyen's plane, en route to Bulgaria, lost electronic navigation systems during its approach to the airport. The probable cause is said to be GPS jamming by Russia.

GPS jamming in Eastern Europe caused concern in Lithuania01.09.25, 18:22 • 4011 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldTechnologies
Fake news
International Institute for Strategic Studies
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
European Commission
Finland
Sweden
Europe
Estonia
Ukraine
Poland