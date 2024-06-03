ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
The Economist: Ukraine has turned Crimea into a source of depletion of Russian resources

Kyiv  •  UNN

On the eve of the appearance of the first F-16 fighters, Ukraine is conducting an active campaign to eliminate the Russian air defense network in the occupied Crimea. Analysts say that the Ukrainians systematically make Crimea " unsuitable for the presence of Russian troops there.

After Ukraine received ballistic missiles ATACMS with a range of 300 km, the Defense Forces can hit any target in the Russian-occupied Crimea.  this is stated in the material The Economist, reports UNN.

Details 

The publication emphasizes that an effective campaign in Crimea clearly demonstrates what Ukraine could have achieved if not for restrictions on the use of weapons.

NATO senior logistics adviser Ben Hodges stressed that the Ukrainians systematically make Crimea "unsuitable for Russian troops to stay there.

The Ukrainian armed forces have already demonstrated the ability of Storm Shadow and Scalp cruise missiles supplied from Great Britain and France, as well as their own naval drones, to hit Russian warships.

"Neptune" is growing: Pletenchuk commented on the defeat of Ukrainian missile targets in the occupied Crimea and krasnodar31.05.24, 15:31 • 101198 views

However, now  Ukraine is using a deadly combination of missile strikes and increasingly sophisticated drones to systematically weaken Russian air defense in Crimea and destroy air bases. 

British analyst Lawrence Freedman believes that the campaign against the Russian network may also be part of preparations for the arrival of the first batches of F-16 fighters.

Thanks to satellite and aerial reconnaissance provided by NATO allies, their own deep knowledge of the territory and agents, nothing can move in Crimea without Ukrainians knowing about it

General Hodges is sure.

He is confident that "the Ukrainians will demolish the Kerch bridge when they are ready." However, the Defense Forces have another equally difficult task - the elimination of a new railway line running from Rostov through occupied Mariupol and Berdyansk to Crimea.

The Economist notes that the first test of the strategic success of the Ukrainian campaign in Crimea may be this summer. if vacationers do not dare to go to the peninsula, it will be a bad sign for Putin.

This is due to the fact that Crimea is largely dependent on the tourism industry, and last year the number of bookings decreased by almost half.

Crimea has gone from being a prestigious project to a source of depletion of Russian resources

- says Ben Barry from the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

Addition

The publication noted that the advertised Russian S-400 air defense system was incapacitated during the latest Ukrainian attacks. 

"Atesh": partisans recorded the transfer of radio suppression systems to the invaders in the Crimea02.06.24, 15:30 • 51197 views

General Hodges notes that the S-400 is threatened not only by missiles, but also by sabotage by Ukrainian special forces operating in Crimea. According to him, each battery costs about 2 200 million and is not easy to replace.

recall

In the occupied Crimea, SBU drones hit the Russian Nebo-IED long-range radar detection system worth about 1 100 million. DOL.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
the-economistThe Economist
shtormova-tinStorm Shadow cruise missile
international-institute-for-strategic-studiesInternational Institute for Strategic Studies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
natoNATO
s-400-missile-systemS-400 missile system
kerchKerch
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
mariupolMariupol
mgm-140-atacmsMGM-140 ATACMS
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising