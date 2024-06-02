"Atesh": partisans recorded the transfer of radio suppression systems to the invaders in the Crimea

Russian occupiers in Crimea are transferring Borisoglebsk radio suppression systems. Activity was noticed at the exit from Dzhankoy. Writes UNN with reference to the partisan movement "Atesh".

Details

Atesh agents monitored the transportation of automated electronic suppression systems (rep) R-330 "Borisoglebsk" from Dzhankoy by the invaders.

This time, the equipment will not reach the mainland of Ukraine. "Salyut" will be very beautiful! Atesh writes.

Recall

The enemy is firing along the entire border strip in the Sumy region, using artillery, drones and aircraft, but recently the shelling has decreased.