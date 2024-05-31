"Neptune" is growing: Pletenchuk commented on the defeat of Ukrainian missile targets in the occupied Crimea and krasnodar

The impact of the Neptune rocket on the Kerch ferry crossing in the temporarily occupied Crimea and the oil terminal of the kavkaz port in the krasnodar territory, russia, demonstrated the development of the Ukrainian missile program. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the representative of the Naval Forces Dmitry Pletenchuk, the correspondent of UNN reports.

"Neptune" is growing, so to speak. Its application may vary, and we have already seen the use of this system in Crimea. The Ukrainian missile program is showing serious results, and we are proud to have become pioneers in this field Pletenchuk said.

He also commented on the importance of the ferry crossing to Kerch for the russian army, noting that this is another blow to the military logistics of the russians.

The lion's share of providing troops took place through the ferry crossing. Therefore, they should not react very happily to this "he said.

He added that since the russians cannot fully use the so-called Crimean bridge, that they have not completed the railway line to Crimea, and that military maritime logistics have long been knocked out for them, the ferry sea crossing was their only opportunity to transport military cargo.

Recall

On the night of 31 May, a strike group of the Ukrainian Navy struck a ferry crossing and an oil terminal at the Kavkaz port in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation. The oil terminal in the vicinity of the Kavkaz port was struck by several Ukrainian-made missiles from the Neptune coastal missile system.

Multi-day operation with the participation of the SBU: details about the defeats in Krasnodar Krai have become known