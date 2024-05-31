ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

"Neptune" is growing: Pletenchuk commented on the defeat of Ukrainian missile targets in the occupied Crimea and krasnodar

"Neptune" is growing: Pletenchuk commented on the defeat of Ukrainian missile targets in the occupied Crimea and krasnodar

The Ukrainian Neptune missile is capable of causing significant damage to russian military logistics.

The impact of the Neptune rocket on the Kerch ferry crossing in the temporarily occupied Crimea and the oil terminal of the kavkaz port in the krasnodar territory, russia, demonstrated the development of the Ukrainian missile program. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the representative of the Naval Forces Dmitry Pletenchuk, the correspondent of UNN reports.

"Neptune" is growing, so to speak. Its application may vary, and we have already seen the use of this system in Crimea. The Ukrainian missile program is showing serious results, and we are proud to have become pioneers in this field

Pletenchuk said.

He also commented on the importance of the ferry crossing to Kerch for the russian army, noting that this is another blow to the military logistics of the russians.

The lion's share of providing troops took place through the ferry crossing. Therefore, they should not react very happily to this

"he said.

He added that since the russians cannot fully use the so-called Crimean bridge, that they have not completed the railway line to Crimea, and that military maritime logistics have long been knocked out for them, the ferry sea crossing was their only opportunity to transport military cargo.

On the night of 31 May, a strike group of the Ukrainian Navy struck a ferry crossing and an oil terminal at the Kavkaz port in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation. The oil terminal in the vicinity of the Kavkaz port was struck by several Ukrainian-made missiles from the Neptune coastal missile system.

