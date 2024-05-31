Multi-day operation with the participation of the SBU: details about the defeats in Krasnodar Krai have become known

Details about the defeats in the Krasnodar Krai have become known. A multi-day operation to destroy the logistics that ensures the life of Russian troops in Crimea, was conducted by the Defense Forces together with the SBU, a source told UNN.

Details

According to the source UNN, according to preliminary information, a comprehensive strike was carried out on substations and power supply networks, as well as reserves of light oil products in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation.

First, according to the source, the Defense Forces launched a missile strike on two ferries that plied to the Port of Kavkaz and were used for military logistics of the aggressor. Then, according to the source, SBU drones hit electrical substations that supply electricity directly to the Crimean Peninsula and to the waters of the Kerch Strait, including ports.

On the same night, the SBU together with the AFU Navy, according to the source, struck a transshipment tank farm in the Kavkaz Seaport. Through it, light oil products went to the Crimea. After effective testing, a large-scale fire broke out, which was visible even from satellite.

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: accurate strikes were carried out on terminals in the Krasnodar Krai