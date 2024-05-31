Multi-day operation with the participation of the SBU: details about the defeats in Krasnodar Krai have become known

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 5205 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 83720 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141125 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146106 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240890 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172239 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163894 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148077 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220388 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112971 views

Popular news
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111499 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 42327 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 61133 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107399 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 62880 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240887 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220387 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206880 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232901 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220002 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 5152 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 14911 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 21811 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107399 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111499 views
Multi-day operation with the participation of the SBU: details about the defeats in Krasnodar Krai have become known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19037 views

Details about the defeats in the Krasnodar Krai have become known. A multi-day operation to destroy logistics that ensures the life of Russian troops in Crimea was conducted by the Defense Forces together with the SBU, a source told UNN.

Details

According to the source UNN, according to preliminary information, a comprehensive strike was carried out on substations and power supply networks, as well as reserves of light oil products in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation.

First, according to the source, the Defense Forces launched a missile strike on two ferries that plied to the Port of Kavkaz and were used for military logistics of the aggressor. Then, according to the source, SBU drones hit electrical substations that supply electricity directly to the Crimean Peninsula and to the waters of the Kerch Strait, including ports.

On the same night, the SBU together with the AFU Navy, according to the source, struck a transshipment tank farm in the Kavkaz Seaport. Through it, light oil products went to the Crimea. After effective testing, a large-scale fire broke out, which was visible even from satellite.

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: accurate strikes were carried out on terminals in the Krasnodar Krai31.05.24, 09:41 • 26769 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
ukrainian-navyUkrainian Navy
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
krymCrimea

