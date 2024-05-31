ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: accurate strikes were carried out on terminals in the Krasnodar Krai

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: accurate strikes were carried out on terminals in the Krasnodar Krai

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26772 views

Strikes were carried out on oil terminals and a ferry crossing in the Krasnodar Krai of Russia.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the next result of coordinated actions of the Defense Forces: accurate strikes were carried out on terminals in the Krasnodar Krai, writes UNN.

Details

"A strike group of forces and means of the Naval Forces of the armed forces of Ukraine hit a ferry crossing and an oil terminal of the Port of Kavkaz in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. This happened at the beginning of the day on May 31 – the night after the Ukrainian Defense Forces disabled the ferries of the Kerch ferry crossing in the occupied Ukrainian Crimea, which were plying to the Port of Kavkaz and were used for military logistics of the aggressor, "the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine said on Facebook.

The Yak was assigned to the General Staff of the ZSU, "an attack on the naphtha terminal near the port of Kavkaz was set by the kilcom missiles of the Ukrainian virobnitva of the Neptune coastal missile complex.

"The results of objective control confirm explosions in the aiming areas. The accuracy of hitting targets is being explored," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

The complex operation was reportedly carried out in coordination with other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"So, attack UAVs of the Defense Forces hit another oil terminal in the Krasnodar Krai," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted.

The "modern" and "effective" Russian air defense system has once again proved powerless against our missiles and unmanned systems and has failed to protect important facilities used for logistics and supply to the Russian army. to Be Continued [ we continue to destroy the enemy, its equipment and military infrastructure. so let's win! Glory To Ukraine!"- stressed in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Russian Federation announced a UAV attack on Tatarstan in the morning: what is known31.05.24, 08:54 • 25133 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
ukrainian-navyUkrainian Navy
kerchKerch
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine

