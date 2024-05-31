In the Russian Federation announced a UAV attack on Tatarstan in the morning: what is known

In Russia, a drone crashed in the atninsky District of Tatarstan this morning. according to eyewitnesses, the drone was flying towards the Orgsintez plant. About it UNN reports with reference to rossmi.

One of the drones was allegedly shot down in the atninsky District of Tatarstan.

Meanwhile, sirens were heard in a number of districts of Kazan. The authorities closed the sky over the city. Employees of a number of enterprises were evacuated.

According to the Federal Air Transport Agency, restrictions were also introduced at the Nizhnekamsk airport.

The preliminary reason for the introduction of the plan was drones that eyewitnesses noticed over Kazan.

Later, all restrictions on the operation of airports were lifted, and the airspace was reopened.

Addition

The Russian Defense Ministry said that over the past night it stopped a number of attempts to carry out attacks using Neptune anti-ship missiles and UAVs on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation.

The ministry claims that Russian air defense over the territory of the Krasnodar Territory destroyed and intercepted five anti-ship missiles and 25 drones. Russian Air Defense Forces also allegedly destroyed one aircraft-type UAV each over the territory of the Voronezh, Belgorod and Tambov regions.

Also in the morning, the Russian air defense allegedly destroyed one drone over the territory of the Belgorod region.

