An oil depot caught fire after a drone attack in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation: there are victims

In the krasnodar territory of the russian federation, an oil depot is on fire after a UAV attack. Three tanks with petroleum products were damaged and burning, and there are victims among employees. This is reported by rossmi, reports UNN.

Details

According to information, an oil depot broke out in the temryuksky District of the krasnodar territory of the russian federation after an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle. As a result, three tanks with petroleum products were damaged and are burning, and there are victims among employees.

The governor noted that this night a massive drone attack was repelled in several municipalities of the region. In novorossiysk, special services are examining the territory and looking for fallen drones. According to preliminary information, there are no injuries or damage.

The situation in Temryuk district is more serious. As a result of the air strike, the infrastructure of the tank farm was damaged, and three tanks with petroleum products caught fire. They are trying to eliminate the fire, it is assigned a high category of complexity. Injured employees are receiving medical assistance, while other employees have been evacuated.

Su-27 and Su-34 hit: satellite photos of airfield in Krasnodar region after SBU drone attack