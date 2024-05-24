Su-27 and Su-34 hit: satellite photos of airfield in Krasnodar region after SBU drone attack

Satellite images of the Russian military airbase Kushchevskaya, which was attacked by Ukrainian drones on the night of May 19, have appeared. This was reported by UNN with reference to the project "Schemes".

Details

Images from May 23 show that a Su-27 fighter jet was destroyed in the attack. A damaged Su-34 fighter jet can also be seen in another part of the airbase in a picture taken after the strike.

We can see a Su-34 with damaged or removed wings, and a clearly damaged Su-27 in another part of the airfield. A Su-30 could also have been damaged, as it had hardly changed its position since May 11 and was next to the damaged Su-27 - Ukrainian aviation expert Anatoly Khrapchinsky told Schemes.

Addendum

Russia said that on the night of May 19, its air defense forces allegedly repelled a massive attack over two regions of Russia and the territory of occupied Crimea.

Recall

Sources of UNN reported that on the night of May 19, the SBU, together with the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , attacked the Russian military airfield of Kushchevsk.

Dozens of different aircraft were stationed at this airport, attacking Ukrainian positions at the front: Su-34, Su-25, Su-27, MiG-29.