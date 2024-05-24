Su-27 and Su-34 hit: satellite photos of airfield in Krasnodar region after SBU drone attack

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM

Su-27 and Su-34 hit: satellite photos of airfield in Krasnodar region after SBU drone attack

Su-27 and Su-34 hit: satellite photos of airfield in Krasnodar region after SBU drone attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13114 views

Ukrainian drones attack the Russian Kushchevskaya military airbase, destroying a Su-27 fighter and damaging a Su-34 fighter.

Satellite images of the Russian military airbase Kushchevskaya, which was attacked by Ukrainian drones on the night of May 19, have appeared. This was reported by UNN with reference to the project "Schemes".

Details

Images from May 23 show that a Su-27 fighter jet was destroyed in the attack. A damaged Su-34 fighter jet can also be seen in another part of the airbase in a picture taken after the strike.

We can see a Su-34 with damaged or removed wings, and a clearly damaged Su-27 in another part of the airfield. A Su-30 could also have been damaged, as it had hardly changed its position since May 11 and was next to the damaged Su-27

- Ukrainian aviation expert Anatoly Khrapchinsky told Schemes.

Addendum

Russia said that on the night of May 19, its air defense forces allegedly repelled a massive attack over two regions of Russia and the territory of occupied Crimea.

Recall

Sources of UNN reported that on the night of May 19, the SBU, together with the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , attacked the Russian military airfield of Kushchevsk. 

Dozens of different aircraft were stationed at this airport, attacking Ukrainian positions at the front: Su-34, Su-25, Su-27, MiG-29.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
sukhyi-su-34Su-34
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
sukhyi-su-25Su-25
krymCrimea
polandPoland

