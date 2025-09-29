Russia violates European skies with impunity: shooting down a Russian plane could expose a rift in NATO

In recent weeks, NATO countries have increasingly faced provocations from Russia – from fighter jet flights in allied airspace to the appearance of drones over strategic facilities. Experts call these elements of hybrid warfare aimed at destabilizing and dividing partners. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Economist.

Details

The first signal came on September 9, when a wave of Russian drones flew into Poland. On September 19, three MiG-31 fighters invaded Estonian airspace and remained there for over 12 minutes. This became the most serious incident in the country in over 20 years.

A few days later, unknown drones forced the closure of Denmark's main airport and also appeared in the sky over Oslo. Similar incidents were observed over other facilities in Denmark and Sweden, including a military airbase and the Karlskrona archipelago.

According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies, the number of Russian sabotage incidents against critical infrastructure in Europe increased by 246% in 2023–2024. A significant portion of the attacks targeted maritime and other logistics-related facilities.

Russia is likely seeking to undermine confidence in NATO's ability to protect allies, creating an impression of defenselessness in the European sky. Some countries are calling for a strong response.

If another missile or aircraft enters our space without permission — and is shot down, don't come here to complain - said Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski.

At the same time, NATO emphasizes the need for proportional actions. Major General Jonas Wikman, commander of the Swedish Air Force, stated that he is ready to shoot down enemy aircraft in the event of a real threat, but the key is to maintain "the right posture" and restraint.

Against the backdrop of these events, allies are strengthening their defense. Polish paratroopers, together with Swedish military personnel, conducted exercises on the island of Gotland, and Sweden deployed additional air defense systems.

Western intelligence cannot determine if Russian drones over Poland were accidental - CNN