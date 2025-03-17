Critical U.S. role in countering Russia: Rubio's call forced Hungary to stop sabotaging sanctions
Kyiv • UNN
US support is important for EU sanctions against Russia. But Trump can change tactics at any moment, which will affect the European region and further relations with Russia.
It is "substantive advice" from the American administration that can influence Hungary's "independent" strategy to sabotage the extension of sanctions against Russia. Among the examples is the important word of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who recently called Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó regarding sanctions.
UNN reports with reference to Politico.
For a number of years, parallel US sanctions and access to American energy resources have contributed to the EU's efforts to stifle Moscow's cash flow from fossil fuels. US pressure has been a major factor in helping to test the strength of sanctions and has led to the need for Russia to come up with workarounds.
But US President Donald Trump can change tactics at any moment, given his strategy in bilateral negotiations with Russia. A similar step by the White House could affect the Atlantic region. Everything that was before may change in the coming months, in any number of ways.
As Maria Shagina, a sanctions expert at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, explains, US support is vital because US sanctions are the most powerful.
Without leadership from Washington, this puts Europe in a difficult position - there is now great concern that US sanctions will be lifted and European sanctions will not be strengthened
Among the examples of the importance of US influence is the recent conversation between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó.
Context
In January, Hungary threatened to veto the regular renewal of EU sanctions against Russia, citing Trump's return to the White House. But then Trump unexpectedly threatened Moscow with additional restrictions.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó, urging him not to destroy the bloc's sanctions framework, according to two senior officials who POLITICO allowed to remain anonymous.
Diplomats said the message helped persuade Budapest to back down, securing the freezing of Russian assets and the preservation of trade embargoes.
However, Trump has the opportunity to make key decisions - either to impose or violate Europe's sanctions against Russia.
If this happens, the EU will lose a critical lever in its efforts to rein in the Hungarians. Given that unanimity is needed to introduce or renew bloc sanctions, this could be a problem.
Let us remind you
The EU Council extended individual sanctions against Russia. 3 deceased persons were excluded from the list and 4 persons were not renewed, but the EU is ready to increase pressure on Russia.