G7 warned Russia about new sanctions if a ceasefire is not agreed - Reuters
Kyiv • UNN
G7 countries called on Russia to reciprocate the ceasefire in Ukraine, as Kyiv did. They stressed the need for security measures to prevent a resumption of aggression.
The G7 countries emphasized on Friday the need for reliable "security measures" to ensure a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, warning Moscow to follow Kyiv's example in agreeing to a ceasefire or face further sanctions, according to the final draft statement, Reuters reports, UNN writes.
Details
"The G7 members called on Russia to reciprocate by agreeing to a ceasefire on equal terms and fully implementing it," the final draft statement of the G7 countries, which includes Great Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, reads.
The project, approved by high-ranking diplomats, still needs the green light from ministers, G7 representatives said.
"They emphasized that any ceasefire must be observed and stressed the need for robust and credible security measures to ensure that Ukraine can deter and defend against any renewed acts of aggression," they said.
G7 foreign ministers reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine3/14/25, 8:09 AM • 21662 views