G7 foreign ministers reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine

G7 ministers discussed support for Ukraine and stressed the importance of security guarantees after the war. Japan is ready to assist in the reconstruction of Ukraine through public-private partnerships.
The foreign ministers of the "Group of Seven" (G7) countries, during a meeting in Canada, reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine and emphasized the importance of security guarantees for Kyiv after the end of the war. This is reported by UNN with reference to a report from the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
It is noted that the foreign ministers of the G7 countries "frankly exchanged views" on the situation in Ukraine three years after the start of Russian aggression.
The G7 ministers expressed their high appreciation for the US efforts for peace and pointed out the importance of the G7's joint work to force Russia to act constructively
During the dialogue, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya stated that the path to peace in Ukraine affects not only Europe, but also the entire international order, including the Indo-Pacific region.
"Minister Iwaya ... stated that Japan is ready to contribute to improving the resilience of Ukraine, which is important for a lasting peace, by providing assistance in reconstruction and reconstruction through public-private partnerships," the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.
At the opening of the official session of the meeting of the G7 foreign ministers, the importance of supporting Ukraine in the face of the ongoing Russian aggression was emphasized. The introductory speech also mentioned Russia's use of a "shadow fleet".
