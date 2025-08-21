Russia has intensified hybrid attacks on European infrastructure since 2022: what is known 21 August 2025

$41.380.02
12:55 PM • 2138 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
12:13 PM • 9364 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
11:27 AM • 4896 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
10:22 AM • 12611 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 32571 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 42162 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 45690 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 70389 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
August 20, 11:22 AM • 174199 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
August 20, 09:46 AM • 72376 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Exclusives
Strike on Mukachevo: at least 12 injured, locals asked to stay homeAugust 21, 04:21 AM • 67640 views
Russian strike on Lviv: one dead and two injured reported - RMAAugust 21, 05:08 AM • 11567 views
Russian missile attack on an enterprise in Zakarpattia: warehouses destroyed - RMAAugust 21, 05:21 AM • 50078 views
Night strike by Russia caused delays of eight trains for over an hour: listAugust 21, 06:48 AM • 34072 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert10:15 AM • 34169 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
12:13 PM • 9382 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert10:15 AM • 34654 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 87935 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
August 20, 11:22 AM • 174219 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 09:29 AM • 140709 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Friedrich Merz
Serhiy Kuzminykh
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Europe
United Kingdom
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 51159 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 46865 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 46799 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 74759 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 90304 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Medicinal products
Hryvnia
Pistol
Oil

Russia has intensified hybrid attacks on European infrastructure since 2022: what is known 21 August 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1538 views

The Kremlin has significantly intensified hybrid attacks on the critical infrastructure of European countries. The number of incidents has quadrupled in 2024 compared to the previous year.

Russia has intensified hybrid attacks on European infrastructure since 2022: what is known

The Russian Federation has significantly intensified hybrid attacks on the critical infrastructure of European countries. This was reported by UNN with reference to the report of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) and the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Details

After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the number of sabotages increased sharply. In 2024, the number of incidents quadrupled compared to the previous year (33 incidents). In 2025, 11 attacks have already been recorded.

The report states that the methods of Russian special services include:

  • arson;
    • damage to underwater cables in the Baltic Sea;
      • interference with GPS operation;
        • hacker attacks on critical infrastructure, etc.

          The Kremlin also actively uses online recruitment of third-country nationals to circumvent counterintelligence measures after hundreds of Russian spies were expelled from Europe. Such steps make it difficult to prove Russian involvement in sabotage and create a field of opportunities for manipulation for the Kremlin.

          Recall

          Andriy Kovalenko, head of the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council, drew attention to the shock among Russian propagandists who expected Ukraine's "capitulation" in Washington.

          Yevhen Ustimenko

          PoliticsNews of the World
          Vladimir Putin
          International Institute for Strategic Studies
          National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
          Washington, D.C.
          Baltic Sea
          Europe
          United States
          Ukraine