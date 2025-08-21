Russia has intensified hybrid attacks on European infrastructure since 2022: what is known 21 August 2025

The Russian Federation has significantly intensified hybrid attacks on the critical infrastructure of European countries. This was reported by UNN with reference to the report of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) and the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the number of sabotages increased sharply. In 2024, the number of incidents quadrupled compared to the previous year (33 incidents). In 2025, 11 attacks have already been recorded.

The report states that the methods of Russian special services include:

arson;

damage to underwater cables in the Baltic Sea;

interference with GPS operation;

hacker attacks on critical infrastructure, etc.

The Kremlin also actively uses online recruitment of third-country nationals to circumvent counterintelligence measures after hundreds of Russian spies were expelled from Europe. Such steps make it difficult to prove Russian involvement in sabotage and create a field of opportunities for manipulation for the Kremlin.

