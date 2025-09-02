GPS vulnerability warns that the daily lives of many people are threatened by the consequences of technical disruptions, which the aircraft of European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen has already faced. The European official's plane was able to land safely in the city of Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

But the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) report sees a dangerous trend, UNN reports.

Recently, the plane carrying EC President Ursula von der Leyen was subjected to GPS jamming. The GPS system on the German politician's plane was deactivated, and the aircraft was forced to land using paper maps. Bulgaria is currently investigating the incident as possible Russian sabotage.

Conclusions from various experts have emerged, including an analytical report from the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS),

GPS is an indispensable tool for modern air navigation. Commercial aviation relies on satellite systems for safety and efficiency. But the already identified GPS vulnerability shows a truly dangerous impact.

If we look at the statistics, we should not dismiss the fact that GPS disruptions in Eastern Europe are not a new phenomenon.

In 2025, Estonia already summoned Russia's interim chargé d'affaires in Tallinn regarding this matter. At that time, GPS disruptions even led to a temporary suspension of air traffic between the Finnish capital Helsinki and Estonia's second-largest city, Tartu. - reminds Nordwest-Zeitung.

NATO and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) have confirmed a significant increase in signal jamming and spoofing incidents, especially during flights in countries such as Poland, Romania, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.

Regarding the consequences:

Aircraft also rely on alternative systems. These include inertial navigation or traditional ground-based navigation aids.

But it must be admitted - a sudden loss of GPS can lead to deviation from the route, as well as delays and emergency maneuvers.

Cybersecurity experts emphasize that the key aspects that create danger for air travel are currently in their "development" stage.

If we talk about GPS today, tomorrow it could be the European Galileo network or even communication between control towers - warns a recent report by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

The consequences for aviation are potentially serious.

Regarding Russia's probable role:

Indeed, Moscow may be behind these interferences.

According to statistics from past cases, it is clear that disruptions occur especially in areas near military bases in Kaliningrad and in occupied Crimea over the Black Sea.

Russia has been developing electronic warfare systems for years, capable of blocking radars, interfering with communications, and manipulating satellites, aiming to control both its own and occupied territory from drones or GPS-guided missiles. And at the same time - to send a message of strength to NATO - this is stated in the Antena 3 material

