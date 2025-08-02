Russia reduced hybrid attacks and sabotage in Europe: what was the reason?

In 2025, Russia reduced the number of hybrid attacks and sabotage acts in European countries. One of the reasons is the incompetence of saboteurs, who are recruited from petty criminals, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies, between January and May 2025, there were 11 incidents in European countries that were called Russian hybrid attacks. In contrast, in 2024, this figure exceeded 30 cases.

At the same time, several Western officials, who wished to remain anonymous, said that the Russians could have restrained attacks on European countries, as the Kremlin did not want to spoil its relations with US President Donald Trump.

In addition, potential perpetrators, whom Russia recruits from random people, are less willing to agree to such work. Also, one of the possible reasons for the reduction of sabotage in Europe may be the focus of Russian special services on carrying out sabotage acts on the territory of Ukraine.

