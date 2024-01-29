France does not want to politicize the Summer Olympics in Paris - Politico

The 2024 Summer Olympics will soon be held in Paris. France itself does not want this sporting event to be dragged into the sphere of geopolitics. This is reported by Politico, according to UNN.

In less than 200 days, Paris is preparing to welcome the world community to the 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics. France wants the event to be free of geopolitical issues.

However, it has already been noted that the organizers of the Olympics have faced a number of internal and external problems, including a dispute over public transportation, terrorism, homelessness, angry booksellers on the Seine, the russian-Ukrainian war, and the conflict with Israel and Hamas.

Lucas Aubin, Research Director of the Institute of International and Strategic Relations, is convinced that this is the most powerful time that humanity has seen since the end of the Cold War. Therefore, the Summer Olympics in Paris will also have a political character.

All Olympic editions since the Games' inception in 1896 have been political and geopolitical. Today, there is a very high level of attention... it's probably the most tense moment we've seen since the end of the Cold War. So we're going to see a very politicized edition - Lucas Aubin said.

Tony Estange, the president of the Games' organizing committee, also admitted that he did not want to see politics as the main theme of the Olympics.

It is true that the international context is particularly tense today. But it's up to us... to talk about sports and not to politicize this topic too much - emphasized Tony Estange

