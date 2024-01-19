The 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games have started in South Korea

The 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games, which will last 14 days, have officially started in South Korea . This is reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Over the next 14 days, more than 1900 young athletes from 80 countries, including 44 Ukrainians, will compete for their first Olympic medals in Kangwondo.

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Winter Olympics, dedicated to the theme "The Universe," took place simultaneously at two locations: in the mountain cluster of Pyeongtaek-doom and in the coastal cluster of the Cannes Oval.

At the parade of flag-bearers, the national team of Ukraine was represented by skeleton racer Yaroslav Lavreniuk and biathlete Valeria Sheygas - the Ministry of Youth adds.

The honor of lighting the flame of the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games fell to local 17-year-old skier Li Chongming.

The bowl of fire in the shape of a circle symbolized the rising Sun - a world where everyone is equal and united.

Traditionally, the Olympic flag was raised, athletes, coaches and judges took oaths, and the Olympic flame was lit.

The participants were greeted by the Chairman of the YOI Organizing Committee Choi Jong-gu and IOC President Thomas Bach. The Youth Olympics were officially opened by the President of the Republic of Korea, Yun Suk-yol.

