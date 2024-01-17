Ukrainian skier wins two medals at downhill competition in Italy

Ukrainian alpine skier Ivan Kovbasnyuk won two medals at the FIS international competition in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. This is reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the first downhill competition, the 30-year-old athlete from Zakarpattia showed the third result in the sum of two runs - 1:37.67, losing 0.58 seconds to the winner, Swede Olle Halin, and silver medalist, Italian Lorenzo Vincenzi (+ 0.22).

Instead, Ivan Kovbasnyuk finished the second competition with a time of 1:36.71, 0.33 seconds ahead of the winner. Olle Halina.

Recall

Ukrainian wrestlers won three medals on the third day of competition at the international ranking tournament Zagreb Open 2024.