"No Azov members among those released is a disgrace for the state": Prokopenko on the "1000 for 1000" exchange

The commander of the "Azov" corps of the National Guard of Ukraine, Denys Prokopenko, stated that in the last exchange of prisoners according to the formula "1000 for 1000", there was not a single soldier of the 12th Special Purpose Brigade of the National Guard "Azov". He emphasized that the reason for this is not Russia's unwillingness to give away Azovs, but the need to review the exchange tactics, offering the aggressor new, more important "lots". UNN writes about this with reference to Prokopenko's post on Facebook.

The corps commander confirmed that among the 303 released Ukrainian soldiers under the formula "1000 for 1000", there was not a single representative of the then 12th Special Purpose Brigade of the National Guard "Azov".

Just a few days ago, Ukraine celebrated the third anniversary of the Mariupol garrison's withdrawal from "Azovstal", and we hoped that there would be "Azov" fighters among the next exchange. But hopes were not fulfilled — said Prokopenko.

He added that he does not believe the widespread opinion that the Russians simply do not want to give back the Azovs.

If this were true, none of our guys would have returned from captivity — the commander emphasized.

According to him, the real reason lies in the failures in the exchange mechanism and the need to look for new approaches.

Does Russia refuse to exchange Azovs for its ordinary soldiers? Then you need to offer them someone more valuable than an Omsk contract soldier. Ukraine is full of Russian agents, which all special services know about. You just need to give the command — wrote Prokopenko.

He also suggested that Moscow priests who cooperate with the Russian special services may have a higher value for the aggressor than ordinary soldiers whom Russia sends to their deaths in Ukraine.

The commander added that Ukraine should use its unique experience and information in the exchange processes between Western allies and Russia.

This can become our additional exchange fund. There are options - we just need to adapt and look for new ways - emphasized Prokopenko.

He called on the authorities to change their approach to exchanges, because "not a single Azov citizen among the 1,000 released is a disgrace to our state."

Among the returned prisoners are soldiers of the 14th Brigade "Chervona Kalyna" and the 15th Brigade "Kara-Dag", but there are no soldiers from the 12th Brigade "Azov" on the lists.

The third stage of the largest exchange - among the 303 Ukrainians who returned home from captivity - 70 defenders of Mariupol, including 33 defenders of "Azovstal" and 46 defenders from the Ministry of Internal Affairs system.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov shared posts dedicated to the third stage of the large-scale exchange of prisoners. They summarized that in total, 1,000 Ukrainians returned home in three days.