Baltic states issued a statement in support of Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO

The Foreign Affairs Committees of the Parliaments of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia issued a joint statement in support of Ukraine in the war unleashed by the Russian Federation, as well as its membership in the EU and NATO. The corresponding statement was published by the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Lithuanian Parliament, Žygimantas Pavilionis, on the social network Facebook, reports UNN.

Details

During the meeting of the committees on Friday, June 6, a final document was adopted in which the parties reaffirmed their strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, stressing that "Ukraine's victory over Russian aggression and Ukraine's membership in NATO will strengthen a just and lasting peace not only in Ukraine, but also throughout Europe and will help preserve the rules-based international order throughout the world."

The ministers also stressed that Ukraine's membership in NATO will provide a more effective and solid basis for guaranteeing Euro-Atlantic security.

In the final document, the ministers confirmed 5 key commitments:

to support Ukraine until its complete victory, including the liberation of all temporarily occupied territories, bringing to justice for war crimes and the full implementation of international justice;

to support Ukraine's membership in the European Union with the aim of completing accession negotiations and welcoming Ukraine as a full member of the EU by January 1, 2030;

to support Ukraine's path to NATO membership in accordance with the decisions of the Bucharest, Vilnius and Washington Summits of the Alliance, which clearly stated that Ukraine's future is in NATO. “We call on the participants of the upcoming NATO Summit in The Hague in 2025 to take concrete political steps that would pave the way for Ukraine to join the Alliance”;

to continue diplomatic and political efforts to isolate Russia and its supporters in the war within international organizations, expand and strengthen sanctions regimes, and ensure full legal and political accountability for crimes committed against Ukraine.

"We call on the foreign affairs committees of other national parliaments, international parliamentary assemblies, governments and responsible institutions to support this statement and take appropriate measures to ensure continued and strong support for Ukraine's victory, recovery and full integration into the Euro-Atlantic community," the statement said.

Let us remind

Officials organizing the NATO summit in The Hague this month will make it short and limit discussions on the situation in Ukraine. They will also organize meetings in such a way that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy can somehow be in the city without crossing paths with White House chief Donald Trump.