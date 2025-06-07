$41.470.00
47.380.00
Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions
05:00 AM • 24359 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 6, 06:07 PM • 51269 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 81314 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 03:42 PM • 60183 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

June 6, 01:00 PM • 128542 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 96522 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 136393 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

June 5, 02:42 PM • 166709 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

June 5, 02:25 PM • 121190 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

June 5, 12:51 PM • 101476 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Baltic states issued a statement in support of Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO

Kyiv • UNN

858 views

 • 858 views

The Foreign Affairs Committees of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia supported Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO. They called on other countries to support Ukraine's victory and integration.

Baltic states issued a statement in support of Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO

The Foreign Affairs Committees of the Parliaments of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia issued a joint statement in support of Ukraine in the war unleashed by the Russian Federation, as well as its membership in the EU and NATO. The corresponding statement was published by the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Lithuanian Parliament, Žygimantas Pavilionis, on the social network Facebook, reports UNN.

Details

During the meeting of the committees on Friday, June 6, a final document was adopted in which the parties reaffirmed their strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, stressing that "Ukraine's victory over Russian aggression and Ukraine's membership in NATO will strengthen a just and lasting peace not only in Ukraine, but also throughout Europe and will help preserve the rules-based international order throughout the world."

The ministers also stressed that Ukraine's membership in NATO will provide a more effective and solid basis for guaranteeing Euro-Atlantic security.

In the final document, the ministers confirmed 5 key commitments:

  • to support Ukraine until its complete victory, including the liberation of all temporarily occupied territories, bringing to justice for war crimes and the full implementation of international justice;
    • to support Ukraine's membership in the European Union with the aim of completing accession negotiations and welcoming Ukraine as a full member of the EU by January 1, 2030;
      • to support Ukraine's path to NATO membership in accordance with the decisions of the Bucharest, Vilnius and Washington Summits of the Alliance, which clearly stated that Ukraine's future is in NATO. “We call on the participants of the upcoming NATO Summit in The Hague in 2025 to take concrete political steps that would pave the way for Ukraine to join the Alliance”;
        • to continue diplomatic and political efforts to isolate Russia and its supporters in the war within international organizations, expand and strengthen sanctions regimes, and ensure full legal and political accountability for crimes committed against Ukraine.

          "We call on the foreign affairs committees of other national parliaments, international parliamentary assemblies, governments and responsible institutions to support this statement and take appropriate measures to ensure continued and strong support for Ukraine's victory, recovery and full integration into the Euro-Atlantic community," the statement said.

          Let us remind

          Officials organizing the NATO summit in The Hague this month will make it short and limit discussions on the situation in Ukraine. They will also organize meetings in such a way that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy can somehow be in the city without crossing paths with White House chief Donald Trump.

          Pavlo Bashynskyi

          Pavlo Bashynskyi

          PoliticsNews of the World
          Latvia
          NATO
          The Hague
          Donald Trump
          European Union
          Lithuania
          Estonia
          Ukraine
          Facebook
