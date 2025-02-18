First joint NATO-Ukraine training center opens in Poland

The JATEC Center was opened in the Polish city of Bydgoszcz. The institution will be engaged in analysis, education and training within the framework of the NATO-Ukraine initiative, as well as support the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was reported by the Polish Ministry of Defense , according to UNN.

Details

On Monday, February 17, the NATO-Ukraine Analysis, Education and Training Center (JATEC) was launched in the Polish city of Bydgoszcz. JATEC's task is to study the experience of a full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war and to introduce appropriate changes to NATO strategies.

It is noted that this is the first such event, the first institution of its kind.

Today, to create an effective deterrence and defense capability, we need to collect and analyze the experience of the war in Ukraine. Let's do it in Poland - said Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh.

The opening ceremony was attended by Polish ministers and officials, Ukrainian and Polish military personnel, and Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

It is noted that the city of Bydgoszcz is a strategic center of NATO operations. The Joint Force Training Center (JFTC), the NATO Force Integration Group, the NATO Communications Battalion, the NATO Military Police Center of Excellence, and the NATO Information and Communications Support Group are already operating here. The city is also home to the Bydgoszcz International School, where children of NATO officers and staff study.

JATEC reached initial operational capabilities in January, and its full operation is scheduled for 2025. The center will be headed by Polish General Wojciech Ozga.

Recall

In November 2024, it became known that Ukraine and NATO agreed on a strategy to establish a Joint JATEC Center, which will open in early 2025. The center will facilitate Ukraine's integration into the Alliance's structures and the exchange of experience between the parties.

Senator Sheehan: US will play its role in security guarantees for Ukraine